Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the impact of structural racism on individuals.

  • Identify and discuss how historical events, policies and socio-political institutions have shaped and contributed to current health inequities.

  • Apply public writing strategies to work against racial inequities in health.

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Course Introduction & Policy, Politics, and Racial Health Inequities

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 72 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Historical Roots of Health Inequities

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 13 readings, 2 quizzes
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

State Violence and Health Inequities

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 58 min), 19 readings, 3 quizzes

