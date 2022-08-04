Racial health disparities - differences in health outcomes based on race - are rampant in the U.S., and many incorrectly assume these are due to differences in behavior or genetics. To understand these differences, and ultimately identify solutions to eliminate these disparities, we need to dig deeper and look at the root causes. We need to examine how our socio-political institutions have racial inequities embedded within their policies and practices. We need to re-examine history to learn how and why race was created and how it was used to advance the interests of whites. We need to examine how state violence is selectively used to reinforce racial inequities.
Describe the impact of structural racism on individuals.
Identify and discuss how historical events, policies and socio-political institutions have shaped and contributed to current health inequities.
Apply public writing strategies to work against racial inequities in health.
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Course Introduction & Policy, Politics, and Racial Health Inequities
In addition to introducing you to this course overall and the instructors, this first week will focus on how power and control shape access to resources and the impact on health outcomes. You can expect to complete a graded quiz at the end of the week, as well as an ungraded by strongly recommended writing assignment to help you process and apply what you've learned in the first week.
Historical Roots of Health Inequities
The second week will focus on how present-day power structures and control of resources were created over the past six hundred years. Similar to the first week, you can expect to complete a graded quiz and an ungraded writing assignment at the end of the week.
State Violence and Health Inequities
This third and final week of the course will focus on how power and control of resources are enforced through our criminal legal system. In addition to a graded quiz and an ungraded writing assignment, you will be asked to pull together your writings from each of the three weeks into one peer-reviewed graded writing assignment.
