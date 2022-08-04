Dr. Fleming is an assistant professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Health Education. He received his PhD in Health Behavior with a graduate minor in Sociology from the University of North Carolina and his MPH in Behavioral Sciences and Health Education from Emory University. Dr. Fleming previously worked as a community health Peace Corps volunteer in Nicaragua developing and implementing health programs, and also as a consultant on issues related to the social determinants of health for the World Bank and U.S. Agency for International Development. Dr. Fleming’s mixed-methods research focuses on the root causes of health inequities, with an emphasis on developing and evaluating interventions in poor and marginalized communities in Michigan and abroad. Dr. Fleming teaches a residential course at U-M called Historical Roots of Health Inequities.