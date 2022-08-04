Dr. Creary earned a PhD and an MPH, both from Emory University. She is an assistant professor in the Department of Health Management and Policy. Her research and teaching interests lie at the intersection of public health and science and technology studies. Dr. Creary’s most recent project centers on community perspectives of trustworthiness in the government and how that influences perspectives of trust in the healthcare system. Dr. Creary teaches HMP 626 - Race, Ethnicity, and Culture in Health Policy and PUBHLTH 381 - Public Health Systems, which both help inform portions of this course.