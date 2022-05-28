Prioritizing the wellbeing of workers is not just a good - or ethical - thing to do, but because it makes business sense. A happier, healthier workforce is a more productive workforce. A productive workforce is more likely to attend, perform their best work, and add more value to an organization.
Is Worker Wellbeing Good Business?
Creating a good business involves aligning the priorities of workers with the priorities of management. In this module, we will be joined by leaders from industry, labor, and research, who will share expert insights, and provide real-world context to help us understand the relationship between worker wellbeing and business performance.
Impacts of Soft Skill Development on Life and Workplace Outcomes
This module will explore how investing in the soft skills of workers can have positive impacts on business outcomes. Covering topics such as self-confidence, effective communication, and wider life-skill development, we will use case studies from blue-collar settings to understand the role of rigorous research in developing soft skill training programs that are effective for workers and scalable for firms.
Worker Voice
In this module, we will begin by exploring the history of worker voice and the importance of worker–management communication. Using the case study of “Inache” – a worker grievance redressal tool developed by Good Business Lab in partnership with one of India’s largest exporters of ready-made garments – we will go through the end-to-end process of researching worker and business requirements, designing a solution, evaluating the effectiveness of the solution in a real-world pilot study, and then adapting an intervention for implementation at scale.
Workplace Environment & Mental Health
The mental, physical, and holistic health of workers greatly determines the success of any organization. In this module, we will explore how the workplace environment can influence the wellbeing and productivity of workers. Through multiple research case studies, we will also learn about how firms can improve productivity and retention of their workforce by designing interventions that address health and safety challenges workers face.
