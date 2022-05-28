About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Is Worker Wellbeing Good Business?

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Impacts of Soft Skill Development on Life and Workplace Outcomes

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 90 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Worker Voice

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 117 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Workplace Environment & Mental Health

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 92 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes

