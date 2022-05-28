This course is the capstone project for learners completing the Connected Planning for Business Transformation specialization. In this project, you will develop a rationale and roadmap for Connected Planning implementation in your own organization.
Learners must have completed the first three courses of the Specialization before taking this course.
- Technology Disruption
- Business Planning
- Strategic Planning
- Connected Planning
- Business Strategy
Anaplan
Anaplan is driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan’s cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services.
In this capstone project, you will develop a rationale and roadmap for Connected Planning implementation in your own organization. By examining the current state of planning in the organization, identifying specific areas where Connected Planning will deliver significant benefits, and addressing organizational obstacles, you will prepare yourself to advocate for Connected Planning, drive its adoption in your organization, and help transform your business.
This Specialization is for business professionals and students who are building business strategy and planning skills. It’s also ideal for senior leadership who need insight beyond basic business modeling and scenario planning to capture value from their strategic planning and budgeting processes. Through three courses, you will cover the principles and benefits of Connected Planning, learn from real-life Connected Planning case studies from a wide range of industries and functions, and explore the organizational imperatives critical to successful Connected Planning adoption. Together, these courses will prepare you to drive a Connected Planning implementation in your own organization.
