Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization
Improve Business Outcomes with Connected Planning. Use Connected Planning to help your organization plan, pivot, and thrive in today’s fast-paced business environment.
Articulate the key characteristics and benefits of Connected Planning
Understand the history of Connected Planning and its roots in business modeling and scenario planning
Explain why organizations adopt Connected Planning to drive their success
Articulate how Connected Planning links strategy, decisions, processes, and data across an organization
Learners will complete a series of assignments and projects to develop a rationale and roadmap for Connected Planning implementation in their own organization, including a current state assessment of planning activities, a customized implementation journey or value chain progression, and an organizational readiness assessment.
At least 6 months of business experience or a business-related degree in process
Overview of Connected Planning
Connected Planning is a technology-enabled approach to business planning that transforms the way organizations use their data, people, and plans. Decision makers, and ultimately the entire organization, plan and pivot with confidence when faced with changes, whether in an organization, the marketplace, or even the global economy.
Connected Planning in Action
Effective planning isn’t just an annual top-down strategic planning and budgeting exercise. To adapt in the turbulent global economy, successful organizations plan in real-time, across the organization, at all times. By leveraging a Connected Planning approach and technology, organizations around the world are finding ways to not only survive, but thrive.
Implementing Connected Planning
From this course, you’ll understand how to make Connected Planning a reality in an organization. Organizations need a vision supported by a focused effort to move from traditional planning and static business modeling to a Connected Planning approach--where data, people, and plans are linked throughout the organization.
Capstone: Connected Planning for Business Transformation
This course is the capstone project for learners completing the Connected Planning for Business Transformation specialization. In this project, you will develop a rationale and roadmap for Connected Planning implementation in your own organization.
Anaplan
Anaplan is driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan’s cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services.
