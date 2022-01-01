About this Specialization

This Specialization is for business professionals and students who are building business strategy and planning skills. It’s also ideal for senior leadership who need insight beyond basic business modeling and scenario planning to capture value from their strategic planning and budgeting processes. Through three courses, you will cover the principles and benefits of Connected Planning, learn from real-life Connected Planning case studies from a wide range of industries and functions, and explore the organizational imperatives critical to successful Connected Planning adoption. Together, these courses will prepare you to drive a Connected Planning implementation in your own organization.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Overview of Connected Planning

Course 2

Connected Planning in Action

Course 3

Implementing Connected Planning

Course 4

Capstone: Connected Planning for Business Transformation

Anaplan

