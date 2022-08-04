Dr. Goldstein is faculty in the Sleep Disorders Center where she evaluates and treats patients with various conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, restless legs syndrome, and circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders. Her research interests include the interface of sleep disruption with health conditions such as infertility and the development of methods to assess sleep and circadian rhythms in the ambulatory, day-to-day setting. She also works with the athletics department to promote healthy sleep for the improvement of performance and well-being in student athletes. Dr. Goldstein has a passion for education of both trainees and the public as evident through pieces in the media that address a variety of sleep topics.