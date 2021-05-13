Dr. Peter Bodary is a clinical assistant professor of Applied Exercise Science and Movement Science, and director of Innovative Teaching and Learning at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology. He teaches both undergraduate and graduate students about wearable technology in a course that encourages student-initiated experiments with technology. In addition, he collaborates with staff members from the University of Michigan Athletics Department and Exercise and Sports Science Initiative regarding the use of wearable technology for enhancing sport performance and reducing injury risk. He is a physiologist by training and has published widely in peer-reviewed journals on topics ranging from applied exercise physiology to basic science studies regarding cardiovascular disease pathology.