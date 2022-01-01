About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Sports Performance Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have some familiarity with Python before starting this course. We recommend Python for Everybody Specialization.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
Course 4 of 5 in the
Sports Performance Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have some familiarity with Python before starting this course. We recommend Python for Everybody Specialization.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Wearable Technology

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

External Loads of Wearable Technology

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Internal Measures of Wearable Technology

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Combination of Internal and External Wearable Technology

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Sports Performance Analytics Specialization

Sports Performance Analytics

