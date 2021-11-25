Learner Reviews & Feedback for Wearable Technologies and Sports Analytics by University of Michigan
Sports analytics now include massive datasets from athletes and teams that quantify both training and competition efforts. Wearable technology devices are being worn by athletes everyday and provide considerable opportunities for an in-depth look at the stress and recovery of athletes across entire seasons. The capturing of these large datasets has led to new hypotheses and strategies regarding injury prevention as well as detailed feedback for athletes to try and optimize training and recovery.
This course is an introduction to wearable technology devices and their use in training and competition as part of the larger field of sport sciences. It includes an introduction to the physiological principles that are relevant to exercise training and sport performance and how wearable devices can be used to help characterize both training and performance. It includes access to some large sport team datasets and uses programming in python to explore concepts related to training, recovery and performance....
By Sean M
Nov 25, 2021
Love this course, love the content, love the assignments and Peter is great at explaining the terms and concepts