Dr. Stalburg completed her medical school and residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan. She attained a Master of Arts in higher education and post-secondary education from the School of Education at the University of Michigan in 2006. Her academic interest is in the pedagogy of teaching and training others to teach. Dr. Stalburg is involved in health professions education across the continuum of undergraduate and graduate training at the University of Michigan, and now serves as the Director of the Health Infrastructures & Learning Systems Online Master degree program in the Department of Learning Health Sciences. She also maintains a clinical practice in general obstetrics and gynecology. Nationally, Dr. Stalburg is a past Chair of the Central Group on Educational Affairs and serves on a number of committees for the National Board of Medical Examiners, the American Association of Medical Colleges and participates as a reviewer for a number of journals. Caren Stalburg, MD, MA Associate Professor Director, HILS On-line MS Program Departments of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Learning Health Sciences University of Michigan Medical School