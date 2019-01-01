Profile

Caren Stalburg, MD, MA

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Stalburg completed her medical school and residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan. She attained a Master of Arts in higher education and post-secondary education from the School of Education at the University of Michigan in 2006. Her academic interest is in the pedagogy of teaching and training others to teach. Dr. Stalburg is involved in health professions education across the continuum of undergraduate and graduate training at the University of Michigan, and now serves as the Director of the Health Infrastructures & Learning Systems Online Master degree program in the Department of Learning Health Sciences. She also maintains a clinical practice in general obstetrics and gynecology. Nationally, Dr. Stalburg is a past Chair of the Central Group on Educational Affairs and serves on a number of committees for the National Board of Medical Examiners, the American Association of Medical Colleges and participates as a reviewer for a number of journals. Caren Stalburg, MD, MA Associate Professor Director, HILS On-line MS Program Departments of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Learning Health Sciences University of Michigan Medical School

    Courses

    Instructional Methods in Health Professions Education

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder