This course provides those involved in educating members of the health professions an asynchronous, interdisciplinary, and interactive way to obtain, expand, and improve their teaching skills. These skills can then be applied within their own professional context, with a variety of learners, extending across many stages.
Instructional Methods in Health Professions EducationUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Unit 1 - Adult Learning Theory
In this unit you will learn about adult learning theory, including learning styles and motivation, metacognition, social learning theory, and professional identity formation.
Unit 2 - Intended Learning Outcomes
In this unit you will learn about formulating Intended Learning Outcomes, including Bloom's Taxonomy, Miller's pyramid and clinical competence, and Dreyfus' model of skill acquisition.
Unit 3 - Instructional Design and Individual Assessment
In this unit you will learn about instructional design and individual assessment, including multiple-choice question writing, skill assessment, oral presentation, and rubrics and standardization.
Unit 4 - Instructional Techniques: Knowledge Transfer
In this unit you will learn about knowledge transfer, including active learning in large lecture formats, supportive questioning, and "Big Ticket" technique.
Good Course! Interesting Content. Appropriate difficulty and workload. Well made and well structured.
This is a very useful and interesting course. I have enjoyed going through the study materials. It will be better if I can engage active discussion with the instructor.
This is a good course for those who are aspiring to become good teachers in the healthcare industry.
i have loved this course and have learnt a lot. i have now enrolled in a masters program in my home country and this course has been my main inspiration. keep up the good work
