This course provides those involved in educating members of the health professions an asynchronous, interdisciplinary, and interactive way to obtain, expand, and improve their teaching skills. These skills can then be applied within their own professional context, with a variety of learners, extending across many stages. After completing this course, learners will: 1. Understand educational theory as it relates to health professions education 2. Match instructional methods with desired educational outcomes 3. Learn a variety of applied teaching techniques 4. Share successful teaching strategies Suggested resources will include educational videos, individual readings, recommended reference books, and crowd-sourced recommendations. All students should have dependable access to the internet with video streaming capabilities. Some students may want the ability to utilize on-line video conferencing as well....

SM

Nov 6, 2017

Quiz 03.02 is very vague in what answer is expected. Even after several tried I was unable to complete the quiz. Please look into the issue. Otherwise the course content and delivery is excellent

ME

Jun 3, 2018

Good overview of teaching concepts. New educators will take a lot away from this course if taken seriously. Nice review with some occasional insights for more experienced professors.

By rafia m

Apr 4, 2020

i have loved this course and have learnt a lot. i have now enrolled in a masters program in my home country and this course has been my main inspiration. keep up the good work

By Santiago G G

Apr 16, 2017

I really enjoyed the course and I think it provides powerful tools to understand teaching and making it more meaningful, how to improve student-teacher relations and how it can impact learning results.

By Sheethal M

Nov 6, 2017

By Mathew E

Jun 4, 2018

By Iveris L M

Nov 21, 2016

Great overview of teaching strategies for health professions education. Provides basics and latest innovations in adult education. Lectures and assignments were very manageable.

By Sarah-Elizabeth K

Oct 30, 2017

The lecturer was very comprehensive in all the advice and reading materials that went with the course. she also had a cool lecture style for me - I'm a watch and listen person. I liked the immediate multiple choice questions after lectures. Unfortunately I became ill just at the end of the course and didn't finish on time but was given very clear options for follow up courses I could join ad complete. Very nice experience altogether.

By Darryll W B D

Aug 31, 2017

A very good introduction to the educational theory behind how students are taught and for this novice professor, I found it very interesting. Also, I learned a great deal that I hope to be able to translate into becoming a better teacher. Would recommend this course without reservation especially to those new to medical education.

By Bruno A M P B

Oct 16, 2017

Absolutely excellent course! It provides learners with an introductory course on both the theoretical background of adult learning theory and practical issues to be implemented in everyday teaching strategies. The references are also great for those who want to further learning in a specific topic.

By Majeda S A K

Jan 3, 2018

I enjoyed this course a lot even I experience most of the contents on my teaching and clinical practice

Still I learned a lot because the way it has been presented open my mind in different way and I am sure I will think seriously to .implement most what I gained in my practice.

By Delphine S D C M

Apr 24, 2018

This course is one of the best I have taken online. The instructor uses the very techniques she is teaching you to use as she moves through the course. She is very personable, speaks clearly and is overall excellent!

By Marina W

Jul 30, 2018

Excellent course and brilliant lecturer! I really enjoyed this coruse from beginning to end. As a midwifery teacher, the content felt like "tailored" exactly to my needs.

By Jenniffer P

Sep 7, 2017

Very informative and helpful for educators in the health profession, specially those with limited background on educational principles.

By Olivia M

Nov 7, 2017

Great course!

I learned a lot and actually practicing some of it now

By sreejith g

Nov 20, 2017

very well executed. The instructional methods followed is very good.

By Mariam S

May 22, 2019

Excellent course. Must for all health professional in academia

By Marc W

Apr 20, 2018

Really good, clear instructor.

By Brett L

Aug 31, 2018

Excellent course

By Ruqia Y

Aug 26, 2018

excellent course

By Freddy M C

Feb 24, 2018

Excellent course

By swapnamma Z

Nov 15, 2017

excellent course

By allison G

Apr 27, 2018

side from Unit 4 "Big Ticket Items" which escaped me somehow, I really enjoyed the course. Caren is an excellent teacher and the peer reviews reinforced learning.

Thank-you, MOOCs are greatest thing!

Allison G.

By Eman.M.A.Suliman

Sep 16, 2017

I found the course to be comprehensive, easy to go through and I'm enjoying it.

By Julia P

Nov 21, 2017

Excellent instructor and well designed modules!

By Holly Z

Apr 10, 2018

I think the material presented was relevant and I enjoyed the presentations. I think the testing was hit or miss. A few of the tests were poorly put together. I feel like I was expected to read the mind of the test developer. I also feel the resource material could have been better. For example, I would like access to the power point slides used in the presentations. Otherwise, I really enjoyed this course.

By mark p

Feb 3, 2018

This course has potential, but (ironically) needs better methods in it's presentation. In particular the assessments need a lot of work.

