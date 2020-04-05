SM
Nov 6, 2017
Quiz 03.02 is very vague in what answer is expected. Even after several tried I was unable to complete the quiz. Please look into the issue. Otherwise the course content and delivery is excellent
ME
Jun 3, 2018
Good overview of teaching concepts. New educators will take a lot away from this course if taken seriously. Nice review with some occasional insights for more experienced professors.
By rafia m•
Apr 4, 2020
i have loved this course and have learnt a lot. i have now enrolled in a masters program in my home country and this course has been my main inspiration. keep up the good work
By Santiago G G•
Apr 16, 2017
I really enjoyed the course and I think it provides powerful tools to understand teaching and making it more meaningful, how to improve student-teacher relations and how it can impact learning results.
By Iveris L M•
Nov 21, 2016
Great overview of teaching strategies for health professions education. Provides basics and latest innovations in adult education. Lectures and assignments were very manageable.
By Sarah-Elizabeth K•
Oct 30, 2017
The lecturer was very comprehensive in all the advice and reading materials that went with the course. she also had a cool lecture style for me - I'm a watch and listen person. I liked the immediate multiple choice questions after lectures. Unfortunately I became ill just at the end of the course and didn't finish on time but was given very clear options for follow up courses I could join ad complete. Very nice experience altogether.
By Darryll W B D•
Aug 31, 2017
A very good introduction to the educational theory behind how students are taught and for this novice professor, I found it very interesting. Also, I learned a great deal that I hope to be able to translate into becoming a better teacher. Would recommend this course without reservation especially to those new to medical education.
By Bruno A M P B•
Oct 16, 2017
Absolutely excellent course! It provides learners with an introductory course on both the theoretical background of adult learning theory and practical issues to be implemented in everyday teaching strategies. The references are also great for those who want to further learning in a specific topic.
By Majeda S A K•
Jan 3, 2018
I enjoyed this course a lot even I experience most of the contents on my teaching and clinical practice
Still I learned a lot because the way it has been presented open my mind in different way and I am sure I will think seriously to .implement most what I gained in my practice.
By Delphine S D C M•
Apr 24, 2018
This course is one of the best I have taken online. The instructor uses the very techniques she is teaching you to use as she moves through the course. She is very personable, speaks clearly and is overall excellent!
By Marina W•
Jul 30, 2018
Excellent course and brilliant lecturer! I really enjoyed this coruse from beginning to end. As a midwifery teacher, the content felt like "tailored" exactly to my needs.
By Jenniffer P•
Sep 7, 2017
Very informative and helpful for educators in the health profession, specially those with limited background on educational principles.
By Olivia M•
Nov 7, 2017
Great course!
I learned a lot and actually practicing some of it now
By sreejith g•
Nov 20, 2017
very well executed. The instructional methods followed is very good.
By Mariam S•
May 22, 2019
Excellent course. Must for all health professional in academia
By Marc W•
Apr 20, 2018
Really good, clear instructor.
By Brett L•
Aug 31, 2018
Excellent course
By Ruqia Y•
Aug 26, 2018
excellent course
By Freddy M C•
Feb 24, 2018
Excellent course
By swapnamma Z•
Nov 15, 2017
excellent course
By allison G•
Apr 27, 2018
side from Unit 4 "Big Ticket Items" which escaped me somehow, I really enjoyed the course. Caren is an excellent teacher and the peer reviews reinforced learning.
Thank-you, MOOCs are greatest thing!
Allison G.
By Eman.M.A.Suliman•
Sep 16, 2017
I found the course to be comprehensive, easy to go through and I'm enjoying it.
By Julia P•
Nov 21, 2017
Excellent instructor and well designed modules!
By Holly Z•
Apr 10, 2018
I think the material presented was relevant and I enjoyed the presentations. I think the testing was hit or miss. A few of the tests were poorly put together. I feel like I was expected to read the mind of the test developer. I also feel the resource material could have been better. For example, I would like access to the power point slides used in the presentations. Otherwise, I really enjoyed this course.
By mark p•
Feb 3, 2018
This course has potential, but (ironically) needs better methods in it's presentation. In particular the assessments need a lot of work.