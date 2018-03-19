About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe what makes a good or bad visualization

  • Understand best practices for creating basic charts

  • Identify the functions that are best for particular problems

  • Create a visualization using matplotlb

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Data Virtualization
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Matplotlib
Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Module 1: Principles of Information Visualization

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Module 2: Basic Charting

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Module 3: Charting Fundamentals

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Applied Visualizations

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Applied Data Science with Python Specialization

Applied Data Science with Python

