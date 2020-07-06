About this Course

197,932 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how machine learning is different than descriptive statistics

  • Create and evaluate data clusters

  • Explain different approaches for creating predictive models

  • Build features that meet analysis needs

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
  • Machine Learning
  • Scikit-Learn
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(17,513 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Module 1: Fundamentals of Machine Learning - Intro to SciKit Learn

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 71 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Module 2: Supervised Machine Learning - Part 1

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 166 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Module 3: Evaluation

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Module 4: Supervised Machine Learning - Part 2

10 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 94 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM APPLIED MACHINE LEARNING IN PYTHON

View all reviews

About the Applied Data Science with Python Specialization

Applied Data Science with Python

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder