This course will introduce the learner to applied machine learning, focusing more on the techniques and methods than on the statistics behind these methods. The course will start with a discussion of how machine learning is different than descriptive statistics, and introduce the scikit learn toolkit through a tutorial. The issue of dimensionality of data will be discussed, and the task of clustering data, as well as evaluating those clusters, will be tackled. Supervised approaches for creating predictive models will be described, and learners will be able to apply the scikit learn predictive modelling methods while understanding process issues related to data generalizability (e.g. cross validation, overfitting). The course will end with a look at more advanced techniques, such as building ensembles, and practical limitations of predictive models. By the end of this course, students will be able to identify the difference between a supervised (classification) and unsupervised (clustering) technique, identify which technique they need to apply for a particular dataset and need, engineer features to meet that need, and write python code to carry out an analysis.
This course is part of the Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
Describe how machine learning is different than descriptive statistics
Create and evaluate data clusters
Explain different approaches for creating predictive models
Build features that meet analysis needs
- Python Programming
- Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
- Machine Learning
- Scikit-Learn
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Module 1: Fundamentals of Machine Learning - Intro to SciKit Learn
This module introduces basic machine learning concepts, tasks, and workflow using an example classification problem based on the K-nearest neighbors method, and implemented using the scikit-learn library.
Module 2: Supervised Machine Learning - Part 1
This module delves into a wider variety of supervised learning methods for both classification and regression, learning about the connection between model complexity and generalization performance, the importance of proper feature scaling, and how to control model complexity by applying techniques like regularization to avoid overfitting. In addition to k-nearest neighbors, this week covers linear regression (least-squares, ridge, lasso, and polynomial regression), logistic regression, support vector machines, the use of cross-validation for model evaluation, and decision trees.
Module 3: Evaluation
This module covers evaluation and model selection methods that you can use to help understand and optimize the performance of your machine learning models.
Module 4: Supervised Machine Learning - Part 2
This module covers more advanced supervised learning methods that include ensembles of trees (random forests, gradient boosted trees), and neural networks (with an optional summary on deep learning). You will also learn about the critical problem of data leakage in machine learning and how to detect and avoid it.
assignments were so good. I think there was not enough information given for the quiz tests. And also the code given was not properly explained. But the materials were so good for practice
Great content and good instruction. Need to fix the files in the assignments though. It's hard to keep track in the forums and frustrating go back and forth to find out why it's not working.
EXTREMELY USEFUL AND GOOD COURSE, CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE PEOPLE INVOLVE. Honestly, I never thought I could learn so much in an online course, excited for the rest of the specialization
great experience and learning lots of technique to apply on real world data, and get important and insightful information from raw data. motivated to proceed further in this domain and course as well.
The 5 courses in this University of Michigan specialization introduce learners to data science through the python programming language. This skills-based specialization is intended for learners who have a basic python or programming background, and want to apply statistical, machine learning, information visualization, text analysis, and social network analysis techniques through popular python toolkits such as pandas, matplotlib, scikit-learn, nltk, and networkx to gain insight into their data.
