About this Course

542,592 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand techniques such as lambdas and manipulating csv files

  • Describe common Python functionality and features used for data science

  • Query DataFrame structures for cleaning and processing

  • Explain distributions, sampling, and t-tests

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Numpy
  • Pandas
  • Data Cleansing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(71,086 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

12 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Data Manipulation with Python

12 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 111 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Basic Data Processing with Pandas

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

More Data Processing with Pandas

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Answering Questions with Messy Data

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO DATA SCIENCE IN PYTHON

View all reviews

About the Applied Data Science with Python Specialization

Applied Data Science with Python

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder