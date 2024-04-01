University of Michigan
Llama for Python Programmers
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Christopher Brooks

Instructor: Christopher Brooks

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand how to use llama.cpp Python APIs to build Llama 2-based large language model (LLM)applications.

  • Learn to run and interact with the Llama 2 large language model on commodity local hardware.

  • Learn to utilize zero- and few-shot prompting as well as advanced methods like grammars in llama.cpp to enhance and constrain Llama 2 model output.

  • Learn about the different Llama 2 model variants: the base model, chat model, and code llama and how to interact with these models in Python.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This module introduces you to Llama 2, highlighting its architecture, training method, and capabilities as a high-quality open-source LLM. This foundational segment prepares you for hands-on learning in the following modules.

What's included

5 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

This module unravels Llama 2's intricacies within Python, guiding you through tokenization, the development of Llama 2 applications via llama.cpp, and parameter adjustments for improved interactions.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment1 ungraded lab

This module begins with a demonstration of zero and few-shot prompting techniques, then moves on to controlling model output for tailored responses. It culminates in practical programming assignments, enabling you to apply your knowledge and showcase your skills in crafting refined Llama 2 applications.

What's included

4 videos3 readings1 assignment1 programming assignment2 ungraded labs1 plugin

Instructor

Christopher Brooks
15 Courses851,822 learners

Offered by

