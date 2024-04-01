Llama for Python Programmers is designed for programmers who want to leverage the Llama 2 large language model (LLM) and take advantage of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. In this course, you’ll learn how open-source LLMs can run on self-hosted hardware, made possible through techniques such as quantization by using the llama.cpp package. You’ll explore how Meta’s Llama 2 fits into the larger AI ecosystem, and how you can use it to develop Python-based LLM applications. Get hands-on skills using methods such as few-shot prompting and grammars to improve and constrain Llama 2 output, allowing you to get more robust data interchanges between Python application code and LLM inference. Lastly, gain insight into the different Llama 2 model variants, how they were trained, and how to interact with these models in Python.
Llama for Python Programmers
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Understand how to use llama.cpp Python APIs to build Llama 2-based large language model (LLM)applications.
Learn to run and interact with the Llama 2 large language model on commodity local hardware.
Learn to utilize zero- and few-shot prompting as well as advanced methods like grammars in llama.cpp to enhance and constrain Llama 2 model output.
Learn about the different Llama 2 model variants: the base model, chat model, and code llama and how to interact with these models in Python.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
3 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
This module introduces you to Llama 2, highlighting its architecture, training method, and capabilities as a high-quality open-source LLM. This foundational segment prepares you for hands-on learning in the following modules.
What's included
5 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab
This module unravels Llama 2's intricacies within Python, guiding you through tokenization, the development of Llama 2 applications via llama.cpp, and parameter adjustments for improved interactions.
What's included
4 videos1 reading1 assignment1 ungraded lab
This module begins with a demonstration of zero and few-shot prompting techniques, then moves on to controlling model output for tailored responses. It culminates in practical programming assignments, enabling you to apply your knowledge and showcase your skills in crafting refined Llama 2 applications.
What's included
4 videos3 readings1 assignment1 programming assignment2 ungraded labs1 plugin
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.