Duke University
Beginning Llamafile for Local Large Language Models (LLMs)
Taught in English

Noah Gift
Alfredo Deza

Instructors: Noah Gift

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn how to serve large language models as production-ready web APIs using the llama.cpp framework

  • Understand the architecture and capabilities of the llama.cpp example server for text generation, tokenization, and embedding extraction

  • Gain hands-on experience in configuring and customizing the server using command line options and API parameters

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There is 1 module in this course

This week, you run language models locally. Keep data private. Avoid latency and fees. Use Mixtral model and llamafile.

8 videos17 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt4 ungraded labs

Noah Gift
Duke University
93,642 learners

Duke University

