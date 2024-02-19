University of Michigan
Introduction to Healthcare Finance
University of Michigan

Introduction to Healthcare Finance

This course is part of Healthcare Management and Finance Specialization

Taught in English

Jeffrey McCullough

Instructor: Jeffrey McCullough

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate investment opportunities

  • Build financial models for business planning.

  • Develop business strategies based on financial models.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

12 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Healthcare Management and Finance Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

We introduce healthcare pricing this week. This is one of the most complex and important topics in healthcare. This week has four objectives. First, we introduce the variation and complexity of healthcare data. Second, we explore the bargaining process that drives pricing strategy and organization’s viability. Finally, we will discuss the role of government policies for healthcare pricing . Examples will focus on relationships between insurance and provider organizations, but the same concepts appear throughout the healthcare industry.

What's included

8 videos4 readings3 assignments

This week we will introduce financial valuation techniques. We will begin by describing the roles of financial risk and the opportunity cost of time. These concepts are essential for valuing investments. We will focus on two specific techniques, net present value and the internal rate of return. These techniques are fundamental to corporate finance. With slight modifications, they can be used to solve a massive number of healthcare problems.

What's included

10 videos3 readings2 assignments

The cost of pharmaceutical Research & Development (R&D) is, arguably, the most controversial topic in healthcare finance and economics. We focus our discussion on DiMasi and colleagues’ 2016 study of pharmaceutical R&D costs. This is, essentially, an application of our discounted cash flow techniques. In addition to applying financial techniques, this example illustrates common challenges of deciding which cash flows are relevant and what is the right cost of capital.

What's included

8 videos4 readings3 assignments

This week examines healthcare mergers and acquisitions. This is especially important given the massive and ongoing consolidation in the U.S. healthcare market. We will discuss merger motivations and their consequences for the cost and quality of healthcare. We will also examine valuation techniques for mergers. The process is, at one level, a straightforward financial model solved with discounted cash flow techniques. But we also demonstrate how these models serve as tools for strategic decision making and bargaining.

What's included

17 videos4 readings4 assignments

Instructor

Jeffrey McCullough
University of Michigan
2 Courses212 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Healthcare Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Healthcare Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions