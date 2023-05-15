This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course.
Intro to Finance in Healthcare
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Demonstrate an ability to read and understand key data communicated in a company’s financial statements
Recognize the key elements that make up a balance sheet, income statement and statement of cash flows by recognizing revenue and expenses.
Develop knowledge of how budgets work with financial statements to create a fuller understanding of the financial condition of a company.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
22 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, we will explore the complexity of the healthcare industry by learning about the various actors involved. The healthcare industry is diverse and made up of government, providers, health plans, employers, and the pharmaceutical industry. Understanding the role of each actor and the factors that drive the cost of healthcare is essential for patients, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders in the industry.
What's included
12 videos13 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Financial statements are crucial documents that are used to provide information about a company's financial performance and position. The 5 main financial statements are: Management Discussion & Analysis, Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Statement of Cash Flows, and Notes to financial statements. The financial statements are critical tools that provide valuable insights into a company's financial performance and position. In this module, we will explore these statements in greater detail and discuss the importance of these documents.
What's included
8 videos6 readings7 quizzes1 peer review
Healthcare providers play a crucial role in ensuring that patients receive quality care while also generating revenue. The healthcare industry is divided into three primary market segments - commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid - each with its own reimbursement rate. In this module, you will explore these market segments in closer detail. You will also compare various reimbursement models used to pay doctors and hospitals - including capitation.
What's included
5 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Expense management is also a critical component of the healthcare industry as expenses in an income statement represent the costs of doing business. These expenses must be closely monitored to ensure the financial stability of healthcare providers. In this module, you will review the major expense categories that are reported in the income statement and identify fixed and variable expenses. You will also explore depreciation expense, differentiate it from other expense line items, and reflect on its relationship to the balance sheet. Finally, you will contrast operating and non-operating income and the differences between net income and cash flow.
What's included
3 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Finance
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Finance? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.