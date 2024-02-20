University of Michigan
Healthcare Management and Finance Specialization
Become a transformative leader in healthcare. Explore how healthcare managers navigate the complexities of the healthcare system from both administrative and financial perspectives.

Taught in English

Michael Rubyan
Simone Singh
Jeffrey McCullough

Instructors: Michael Rubyan

What you'll learn

  • Develop a foundational knowledge of healthcare organizations’ structure, management, marketing, leadership, and philanthropic work.

  • Evaluate the financial performance of healthcare organizations.

  • Build financial models for business planning in healthcare organizations.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

Introduction to Healthcare Management

Course 19 hours

What you'll learn

  • Develop foundational knowledge in the organization of healthcare delivery systems and organizational structures in healthcare nonprofits.

  • Identify and evaluate the functions, culture, and performance of healthcare provider organizations.

  • Identify, understand, and shape solutions to the central issues involved in achieving excellence in U.S. healthcare institutions.

Introduction to Healthcare Accounting

Course 215 hours

What you'll learn

  • Develop an understanding of basic financial accounting concepts and principles.

  • Explain the format and use of the financial statements for healthcare organizations.

  • Apply basic financial statement analysis techniques to evaluate the financial condition and performance of healthcare organizations.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Financial Accounting
Category: Financial Management
Category: Accounting
Category: Financial Analysis
Category: Financial Statement

Introduction to Healthcare Finance

Course 311 hours

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate investment opportunities

  • Build financial models for business planning.

  • Develop business strategies based on financial models.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Overhead Cost Analysis
Category: Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A)
Category: healthcare pricing
Category: Financial valuation tools

Instructors

Michael Rubyan
University of Michigan
University of Michigan

