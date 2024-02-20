In Healthcare Management and Finance, learn to be a transformative healthcare leader and strengthen your understanding of management, finance, and accounting. Across this three-course series, you’ll explore the structure of healthcare organizations and how they work to provide quality healthcare within their communities. Use financial analysis techniques to determine the sustainability of organizations and institutions and better understand how organizations utilize budgets to manage their finances. Physicians and healthcare professionals looking to expand their knowledge of their organization’s practices and advance their careers.
Applied Learning Project
This specialization includes projects within each course to test your competencies. Introduction to Healthcare Management includes several case analysis learning activities where you must identify issues, make decisions, and evaluate outcomes. In Introduction to Healthcare Accounting, you’ll use financial information from authentic financial statements to assess the performance of organizations using various analysis techniques. Lastly, in the Introduction to Healthcare Finance course, you’ll complete several financial modeling demos, using spreadsheets, that represent a wide range of economic problems in healthcare.