Simone Singh

Associate Professor

Bio

Simone Singh, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Health Management and Policy at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Trained in accounting and finance, her research explores how financing and organizational structures of healthcare and public health organizations affect resources available for population health. Specific areas of interest include nonprofit hospitals’ provision of community benefit, hospital-public health partnerships around community health needs assessments and implementation planning, and financial and cost accounting strategies for public health agencies. At the University of Michigan, Dr. Singh teaches graduate-level classes on financial and managerial accounting for aspiring healthcare and public health leaders. She received her PhD in Health Services Organization and Policy and her MA in Applied Economics, both from the University of Michigan. She received her BA in Business Administration from the University of Bayreuth in Germany.

Courses - English

Introduction to Healthcare Accounting

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses