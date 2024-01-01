Simone Singh, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Health Management and Policy at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Trained in accounting and finance, her research explores how financing and organizational structures of healthcare and public health organizations affect resources available for population health. Specific areas of interest include nonprofit hospitals’ provision of community benefit, hospital-public health partnerships around community health needs assessments and implementation planning, and financial and cost accounting strategies for public health agencies. At the University of Michigan, Dr. Singh teaches graduate-level classes on financial and managerial accounting for aspiring healthcare and public health leaders. She received her PhD in Health Services Organization and Policy and her MA in Applied Economics, both from the University of Michigan. She received her BA in Business Administration from the University of Bayreuth in Germany.