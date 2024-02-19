University of Michigan
Introduction to Healthcare Accounting
University of Michigan

Introduction to Healthcare Accounting

This course is part of Healthcare Management and Finance Specialization

Taught in English

Simone Singh

Instructor: Simone Singh

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop an understanding of basic financial accounting concepts and principles.

  • Explain the format and use of the financial statements for healthcare organizations.

  • Apply basic financial statement analysis techniques to evaluate the financial condition and performance of healthcare organizations.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

20 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Healthcare Management and Finance Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This week provides an introduction to healthcare financial accounting. The learning objectives are: (1) define the term financial accounting; (2) describe the unique characteristics of the healthcare industry that impact the work of financial accountants; and (3)summarize the basic principles applied by financial accountants when they prepare the financial statements.

What's included

4 videos8 readings4 assignments

This week, we'll continue our discussion of the financial statements. The learning objectives are: (1) explain the purpose and content of the balance sheet; and (2) explain the purpose and content of the statement of operations.

What's included

6 videos6 readings5 assignments

This week we'll continue our discussion of the financial statements. There are three learning objectives: (1) explain the purpose and contents of the statement of changes in net assets; (2) explain the purpose and contents of the statement of cash flows; and (3) use the notes to complement the information provided in the financial statements of a health care organization.

What's included

4 videos6 readings6 assignments

This week, we will wrap up our introduction to healthcare, financial accounting by exploring how we can use the information provided in the financial statements to evaluate the financial position and performance of a health care organization. There are three learning objectives: (1) describe the three primary techniques used in financial statement analysis; (2) compute key financial ratios to assess the profitability, liquidity, capital structure and efficiency of a healthcare organization; and (3) develop recommendations to improve the financial performance of a health organization, based on the results of your financial statement analysis.

What's included

7 videos5 readings5 assignments

Instructor

Simone Singh
University of Michigan
3 Courses214 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions