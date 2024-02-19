To remain sustainable, it's crucial for healthcare organizations to effectively manage their finances. In Introduction to Healthcare Accounting, you’ll learn how to understand and manage hospital finances. This includes the cost of patient care, major payers and reimbursements, resource efficiency, and the modernization of facilities. Hands-on course assessments will allow you to apply financial analysis to gain a deeper understanding of institutional revenues and balances, so that you can make informed decisions for your institution. With this course, you’ll emerge with a crucial understanding of institutional finances and become a more effective leader.
Introduction to Healthcare Accounting
This course is part of Healthcare Management and Finance Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
What you'll learn
Develop an understanding of basic financial accounting concepts and principles.
Explain the format and use of the financial statements for healthcare organizations.
Apply basic financial statement analysis techniques to evaluate the financial condition and performance of healthcare organizations.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
20 assignments
Course
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This week provides an introduction to healthcare financial accounting. The learning objectives are: (1) define the term financial accounting; (2) describe the unique characteristics of the healthcare industry that impact the work of financial accountants; and (3)summarize the basic principles applied by financial accountants when they prepare the financial statements.
What's included
4 videos8 readings4 assignments
This week, we'll continue our discussion of the financial statements. The learning objectives are: (1) explain the purpose and content of the balance sheet; and (2) explain the purpose and content of the statement of operations.
What's included
6 videos6 readings5 assignments
This week we'll continue our discussion of the financial statements. There are three learning objectives: (1) explain the purpose and contents of the statement of changes in net assets; (2) explain the purpose and contents of the statement of cash flows; and (3) use the notes to complement the information provided in the financial statements of a health care organization.
What's included
4 videos6 readings6 assignments
This week, we will wrap up our introduction to healthcare, financial accounting by exploring how we can use the information provided in the financial statements to evaluate the financial position and performance of a health care organization. There are three learning objectives: (1) describe the three primary techniques used in financial statement analysis; (2) compute key financial ratios to assess the profitability, liquidity, capital structure and efficiency of a healthcare organization; and (3) develop recommendations to improve the financial performance of a health organization, based on the results of your financial statement analysis.
What's included
7 videos5 readings5 assignments
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.