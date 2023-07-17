Healthcare Financial Management Fundamentals

This course is the continuation of "Intro to Finance in Healthcare." If you have not yet taken the introductory course, it is recommended that you complete that course prior to this course. The foundational knowledge is carried through in this deeper dive into financial management in healthcare.
Demonstrate an ability to read and understand key data communicated in a company’s financial statements
Recognize the key elements that make up financial statements by recognizing assets, liabilities revenue and expenses, and how cash is reported
Explore how health insurance products are developed, how funds flow within healthcare, and why risk management is a critical aspect of healthcare
Develop knowledge of financial statements, and how budgets work to create a fuller understanding of the financial condition of a company
There are 4 modules in this course
Understanding the balance sheet is an essential aspect of analyzing a business's financial health. In this module, we will explore the basics of the balance sheet, including assets, liabilities, and equity. In this module we will learn more about this crucial financial statement and gain a deeper understanding of how it can give us valuable information about a company's financial standing.
8 videos7 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Financial Planning and Analysis, or FP&A, is an important area in a company that helps align the organization's financial data with its financial statements and supports strategic business decisions. A key product of most FP&A departments is developing the finance plan of a company which covers key areas such as assessment of the financial condition, working capital management, payer contracting strategy, analytics & reporting, and data management. Financial planning and budgeting are critical to the success of a company and its ability to achieve its goals. In this module, we will discuss the key functions of FP&A, the elements of the financial plan of a company, and the overall importance of budgeting and financial planning.
7 videos4 readings7 quizzes1 peer review
It is important to understand the crucial role that capital plays in the acquisition and financing of assets for healthcare providers, as well as to examine the different financing options available to them. This module explains that capital is necessary for healthcare providers to operate and purchase assets, and it can be obtained through either debt financing or equity financing. In this module we will also explore the cost of capital and how companies raise capital through selling bonds. We will also explore how long-term debt is crucial for healthcare providers and that the cost of capital is influenced by several factors.
8 videos4 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Financial stability is critical to the success of any healthcare organization. To determine a company's ability to fulfill its mission, it's important to assess and understand its financial and operating performance. This module will cover the key indicators, ratios, and techniques used in financial and operating performance analysis.In essence, financial condition analysis is a vital tool for evaluating a company's financial and operating performance. By utilizing techniques like financial statement analysis, operating indicator analysis, and ratios like profitability, liquidity, debt management, and asset management ratios, it's possible to gain a comprehensive understanding of a company's financial health. We will explore these concepts and more during this module.
7 videos4 readings7 quizzes1 peer review
