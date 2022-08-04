This is the second part of a two-part Strategic Management for Healthcare Organizations course. The first course, "Intro to Strategic Management for Healthcare Organizations", focuses on business strategy. This second part presents and discusses analytical frameworks for making strategic decisions, drawing on different disciplines, including economics and management.
What you will learn
Explain how business strategy planning must be tied to organizational effectiveness in the healthcare industry
Apply operational design and leadership skills to make strategic decisions and achieve the desired objectives of the organization
Skills you will gain
- analysis
- Strategy Development
- Decision-Making
- Analyzing Strategic Alternatives
- Leadership
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Module 1 - Business Unit Strategies, Functional Strategies, and Getting Approval
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Module 2 - Corporate Decisions and Strategic Alternatives - Part 1
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Module 3 Corporate Decisions and Strategic Alternatives - Part 2
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Module 4: Strategic Leadership and Implementation
4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes
