About this Course

What you will learn

  • Explain how business strategy planning must be tied to organizational effectiveness in the healthcare industry

  • Apply operational design and leadership skills to make strategic decisions and achieve the desired objectives of the organization

Skills you will gain

  • analysis
  • Strategy Development
  • Decision-Making
  • Analyzing Strategic Alternatives
  • Leadership
Offered by

Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Module 1 - Business Unit Strategies, Functional Strategies, and Getting Approval

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Module 2 - Corporate Decisions and Strategic Alternatives - Part 1

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Module 3 Corporate Decisions and Strategic Alternatives - Part 2

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Module 4: Strategic Leadership and Implementation

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes

