Individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the this sector.

  • Explain general business strategy concepts related to the healthcare industry

  • Analyze market opportunities and challenges for purposes of formulating business strategies

  • Strategic Thinking
  • strategy
  • Business Strategy
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Critical Thinking
Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Module 1 - Welcome to Strategy

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Module 2 - What is Business Strategy?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Module 3 - Environmental and Customer Analysis

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Module 4 - Internal Analysis and the Value Chain

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

