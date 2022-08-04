This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course.
Intro to Strategic Management for Healthcare OrganizationsNortheastern University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the this sector.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Explain general business strategy concepts related to the healthcare industry
Analyze market opportunities and challenges for purposes of formulating business strategies
Skills you will gain
- Strategic Thinking
- strategy
- Business Strategy
- Competitive Analysis
- Critical Thinking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the this sector.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Module 1 - Welcome to Strategy
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Module 2 - What is Business Strategy?
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Module 3 - Environmental and Customer Analysis
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Module 4 - Internal Analysis and the Value Chain
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.