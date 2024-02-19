In Introduction to Healthcare Management, you’ll learn the daily operation and management of healthcare delivery organizations and nonprofits, focusing on transformational leadership and decision-making processes. Explore the structure of healthcare organizations, the roles of clinical professionals, the importance of quality improvement, fundraising and community partnerships, effective communication strategies, and advocacy in healthcare. This course combines theoretical knowledge with practical case studies for a comprehensive understanding of managing complex healthcare organizations.
Develop foundational knowledge in the organization of healthcare delivery systems and organizational structures in healthcare nonprofits.
Identify and evaluate the functions, culture, and performance of healthcare provider organizations.
Identify, understand, and shape solutions to the central issues involved in achieving excellence in U.S. healthcare institutions.
There are 4 modules in this course
This week we will explore the structure and function of healthcare organizations. We will discuss the role of management in these organizations, how nonprofit organizations and Healthcare are different from for-profit organizations, as well as the role of nonprofits in the larger U.S. Healthcare System transformational culture so that you can identify how it motivates continuous Improvement inside of healthcare organizations.
8 videos10 readings1 assignment
This week we will discuss the role of clinical professions and leadership in healthcare organizations, specifically how quality improvement is critical to achieving excellence. We will examine the role of executive leadership, identify foundations of clinical excellence, and explore how healthcare organizations are engaged in population health improvement. Finally, we will review how performance is measured inside of these organizations.
6 videos7 readings1 assignment
This week, we will focus on management theories, the role of human resources and healthcare organizations, and how teamwork is critical to achieving outcomes. We will review how electronic health records influence decisions inside of these organizations and issues of privacy and trust that they raise. Finally, we will touch on how to manage staff and service volunteers as well as understand how to distinguish the different types of care environments and how these facilities are planned and designed.
5 videos5 readings1 assignment
This week, we will discuss financial management in healthcare organizations and the role of philanthropic fundraising, community partnerships, and collaborations to enhance operations and promote capital improvement.
5 videos10 readings1 assignment
