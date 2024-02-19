University of Michigan
Introduction to Healthcare Management
University of Michigan

Introduction to Healthcare Management

This course is part of Healthcare Management and Finance Specialization

Taught in English

Michael Rubyan

Instructor: Michael Rubyan

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop foundational knowledge in the organization of healthcare delivery systems and organizational structures in healthcare nonprofits.

  • Identify and evaluate the functions, culture, and performance of healthcare provider organizations.

  • Identify, understand, and shape solutions to the central issues involved in achieving excellence in U.S. healthcare institutions.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Healthcare Management and Finance Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This week we will explore the structure and function of healthcare organizations. We will discuss the role of management in these organizations, how nonprofit organizations and Healthcare are different from for-profit organizations, as well as the role of nonprofits in the larger U.S. Healthcare System transformational culture so that you can identify how it motivates continuous Improvement inside of healthcare organizations.

What's included

8 videos10 readings1 assignment

This week we will discuss the role of clinical professions and leadership in healthcare organizations, specifically how quality improvement is critical to achieving excellence. We will examine the role of executive leadership, identify foundations of clinical excellence, and explore how healthcare organizations are engaged in population health improvement. Finally, we will review how performance is measured inside of these organizations.

What's included

6 videos7 readings1 assignment

This week, we will focus on management theories, the role of human resources and healthcare organizations, and how teamwork is critical to achieving outcomes. We will review how electronic health records influence decisions inside of these organizations and issues of privacy and trust that they raise. Finally, we will touch on how to manage staff and service volunteers as well as understand how to distinguish the different types of care environments and how these facilities are planned and designed.

What's included

5 videos5 readings1 assignment

This week, we will discuss financial management in healthcare organizations and the role of philanthropic fundraising, community partnerships, and collaborations to enhance operations and promote capital improvement.

What's included

5 videos10 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Michael Rubyan
University of Michigan
3 Courses1,054 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Healthcare Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Healthcare Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions