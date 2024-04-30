University of Michigan
Data Structures for Designers Using Python
This course is part of Programming for Designers Specialization

Taught in English

Jose Sanchez

Jose Sanchez

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to use Python data structures to create intricate designs

  • Use object-oriented programming to simulate complex behaviors and relationships in design composition

  • Use Python to create dynamic motions and transformations in digital artwork

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

12 quizzes

12 quizzes

Build your subject-matter expertise

There are 5 modules in this course

Our journey begins with lists and dictionaries, the fundamental data structures for organizing and storing data in Python. You'll learn how to manipulate these structures using examples that involve typography, exploring how text can be dynamically integrated and manipulated to create engaging visual compositions.

In our second week, we delve into grid structures, learning how to navigate and manipulate grids to perform neighbor operations. This knowledge is crucial for creating complex patterns and interactions within your designs, enabling a deeper exploration of spatial relationships and connectivity.

Vectors and vector math form the backbone of generative art and design. This week focuses on understanding vectors and applying vector math to create dynamic and organic generative drawings. We will explore the power of vectors in modeling motion, forces, and other natural phenomena, translating these concepts into visually stunning designs.

Object-oriented programming (OOP) introduces a new way of thinking about code, focusing on classes and instances. This week, you'll learn how to define classes and create instances, encapsulating both data and functions into objects. This approach will enable you to organize your code more effectively and create more modular and flexible designs.

We conclude our course by expanding our exploration of object-oriented programming. You'll learn how to work with multiple classes and how objects can interact with each other to simulate complex systems. This week provides the groundwork for developing advanced interactive and generative projects, where the interaction between multiple elements creates rich, dynamic systems.

Instructor

Jose Sanchez
University of Michigan
Offered by

University of Michigan

