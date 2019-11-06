This course introduces the dictionary data structure and user-defined functions. You’ll learn about local and global variables, optional and keyword parameter-passing, named functions and lambda expressions. You’ll also learn about Python’s sorted function and how to control the order in which it sorts by passing in another function as an input. For your final project, you’ll read in simulated social media data from a file, compute sentiment scores, and write out .csv files. It covers chapters 10-16 of the textbook “Fundamentals of Python Programming,” which is the accompanying text (optional and free) for this course.
This course is part of the Python 3 Programming Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Files and CSV Output
In week one the video lectures and the Runestone textbook will introduce you to the idea of incorporating files into your programs as an additional source of data. You will learn how to read from a file, write to a file, and how to work with the .csv data format.
Dictionaries and Dictionary Accumulation
In week two the video lectures and the Runestone textbook will focus on a new data type, dictionaries. You will be introduced to the mechanics of dictionaries and then get practice using them in accumulation patterns, both to build a dictionary using the pattern as well as find the best, or worst, result using the pattern.
Functions and Tuples
In week three you will be introduced to the construction of functions. Up to this point, you have used functions in the programs before, but have not had a chance to write your own functions, including how to define a function, how to incorporate parameters, how to return data from a function, the local or global scope of variables, and potential side effects that could occur from function execution. Finally, we look at tuples more in depth, and how automatic packing and unpacking of tuples can be used in functions and in for loops.
More Iteration and Advanced Functions
In week four the video lectures and the Runestone textbook will outline a more advanced iteration mechanism, the while loop. You will be introduced to using it when getting feedback from users, as well as applying it to the turtle module to draw images. Additionally, you will also be exposed to more advanced function concepts such as the idea of parameters being optional, not required, and anonymous functions using lambda.
Reviews
- 5 stars86.95%
- 4 stars11.54%
- 3 stars1.16%
- 2 stars0.14%
- 1 star0.19%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON FUNCTIONS, FILES, AND DICTIONARIES
Amazing course to be honest,learned a lot and also enjoyed along the way.The course material was perfectly structured. Looking forward to the further courses in this specialization.
The course met all my expectations and went beyond. The instructors' explanations were easy to understand and the innovative method of having a digital textbook was undoubtedly convenient.
Good course, had a great hands on practice with the Runestone Notebook Environment. Appreciate the efforts of the instructors and whoever has designed in making the course and helped delivering it.
I had wonderful experience learning Python from Coursera. The chapters and practice questions are well organized. It helps to apply concepts and I feel confident to write code in python
About the Python 3 Programming Specialization
This specialization teaches the fundamentals of programming in Python 3. We will begin at the beginning, with variables, conditionals, and loops, and get to some intermediate material like keyword parameters, list comprehensions, lambda expressions, and class inheritance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.