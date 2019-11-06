About this Course

298,978 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Python 3 Programming Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Python 3 Programming Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(17,482 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Files and CSV Output

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 88 min), 15 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Dictionaries and Dictionary Accumulation

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 77 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Functions and Tuples

8 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 81 min), 19 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

More Iteration and Advanced Functions

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON FUNCTIONS, FILES, AND DICTIONARIES

View all reviews

About the Python 3 Programming Specialization

Python 3 Programming

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder