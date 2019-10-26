About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Python 3 Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Classes

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 79 min), 15 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Inheritance

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Unit Testing and Exceptions

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 94 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Python 3 Programming Specialization

Python 3 Programming

