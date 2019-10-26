This course introduces classes, instances, and inheritance. You will learn how to use classes to represent data in concise and natural ways. You'll also learn how to override built-in methods and how to create "inherited" classes that reuse functionality. You'll also learn about how to design classes. Finally, you will be introduced to the good programming habit of writing automated tests for their own code.
University of Michigan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Classes
In this module, lectures and activities from the Runestone textbook will cover more complex data structures. By the end of this week, you will have learned how to process json formatted data, traverse nested data using nested iteration, and extract values from nested data.
Inheritance
Unit Testing and Exceptions
Good continuation of the first three courses in this specialization. Clear introduction to classes, and nice survey of testing, exceptions, with a fun little game project at the end.
It is an excellent course i have ever done, it is up to my level. It will be very useful for python learners who are at the beginning level. I was so glad as I completed the course.
I like the final project a lot. Working through it helped to consolidate what I have learned from the readings and videos. Thank you, Professor Resnick, Professor Oney, Jackie, and others.
Well done! Steve (and the team) did an excellent job. I have worked with Python Classes, but now I believe I truly understand how and "why" they are constructed as they are. Cheers!
About the Python 3 Programming Specialization
This specialization teaches the fundamentals of programming in Python 3. We will begin at the beginning, with variables, conditionals, and loops, and get to some intermediate material like keyword parameters, list comprehensions, lambda expressions, and class inheritance.
