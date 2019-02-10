BY
Dec 6, 2020
As always like how I told, there's no doubt about this being the best python course that you will ever find, and take it from a guy who never found interest in studying until now.\n\nThank you.
TY
Aug 12, 2020
Great course! A month ago I still knew nothing about programming. Now I can try to understand and write codes for a mini game, which is super cool. Many thanks to the teachers and Coursera.
By Manish T•
Feb 10, 2019
Most amazing course on object oriented programming in python 3.
By Hanno H•
Apr 20, 2020
In itself, a good course. If you want to take this course, I recommend it. If you are, however, taking this entire specialization I suggest you walk away. The final course (course 5) is a course by someone who has not been lecturing in the course, presenting something they obviously are very fond of. The course work is, and I quote, "a project with minimal scaffolding. Expect to use the the discussion forums to gain insights! It’s not cheating to ask others for opinions or perspectives". In other words, part of the learning target is to work through bad or incomplete documentation and to solve an exercise that is stated without providing the information you need to solve it. Unless someone else already went through the moves, the lecturer fully expects you to fail by yourself.
If I wanted to feel the pain of learning without help or instructions, I would have just worked with the online manuals ... which is what this exercise openly tells you they want you to do. Its a shame for the other 4 courses, which are well done and have passionate lecturers.
By David L•
Oct 26, 2019
Good continuation of the first three courses in this specialization. Clear introduction to classes, and nice survey of testing, exceptions, with a fun little game project at the end.
By Deleted A•
Jun 18, 2019
This course was very basic. I expected more. I had already known most of the concepts.
By Amir Z•
Jun 30, 2019
No real examples, final project was so hard to understand. Better to do something not a game
By Alexander A•
Apr 30, 2020
This course and the balance of courses 1-4 of the specialization were fantastic - I would highly recommend each. Course 5 (the capstone project) was an abomination. Basically zero instruction / guidance and very frustrating for anybody except decently experienced programmers. If courses 1-4 are your only exposure to Python, you could easily spend a month or more on this project. If getting the Specialization Certificate is very important to you, there are resources online that you can leverage to complete the project but that is done largely at the expense of any real learning, so I really hope UofM comes up with an alternative final project that is more consistent with the level of expertise attained in courses 1-5 (maybe something on implementing classic algorithms?).
By Umut S•
Apr 6, 2019
Great Python course about Classes, Inheritance and Testing. Finishing project was incredibly cool and well put together just like the course. Also the Django sessions were a great idea to demonstrate the big picture of classes and Python programming just to give an idea how dots connect in the real world in different applications. I'm thankful for all these incredible courses UMICH Professors put together. Programming has never been this convenient, fun and stress free.
By Michael S•
Jul 9, 2020
I like the final project a lot. Working through it helped to consolidate what I have learned from the readings and videos. Thank you, Professor Resnick, Professor Oney, Jackie, and others.
By Michael S•
Mar 22, 2019
Just a fantastic class, really getting into and explaining some principles of Object Oriented Design. I was thoroughly challenged.
By SaketKr•
Mar 20, 2019
It was a great experience. I loved doing the assignments, they were so exhaustive and helped me clear a lot of minute concepts.
By おう ふ•
Nov 20, 2021
I really like Prof. Paul Resnick and Dr. Steve Oney & Jackie Cohen. From Course 1 to this Course 4, I really had a good time learning from them. I saw from the review that the final course, Course 5, seems to be very different... I would be great if we could have the same faculty for the final one.
By Tingting Y•
Aug 13, 2020
By Vishal B K•
Oct 16, 2020
One of the best course I have ever attended. I really liked how challenging the assessment were. They really worked hard on their platform too. I highly suggest this course.
By Shivoh C•
Apr 25, 2019
It was a great learning experience. A Heartfelt thankyou to the entire team for creating this great course as well as the wonderful Python 3 specialisation. thankyou !
By henloy A•
Feb 28, 2019
One of the best courses I have taken so far. all the materials are very concise and helpful in understanding some daunting concepts
By Chris I•
Mar 16, 2019
I really enjoyed this course and found it very worthwhile.
By Farzin A•
Mar 24, 2019
This course gives a deep understanding of classes
By Alvaro C S•
Mar 4, 2019
the final project was so cool
By Khalid S•
Mar 23, 2019
Great course
By Mordechai P•
Feb 8, 2019
Very useful!
By Mark G•
Feb 4, 2019
Well done course. Learned quite and reinforced things that I have learned in the pass.
By Shiang-ping H•
Feb 21, 2019
Great Intro course into Python OOP.
By Matthew M•
May 27, 2020
The material was interesting but I feel like it could have gone into more detail. It felt like something was missing. I did a lot of online reading outside the course. I didn't like the final project. It was very difficult trying to troubleshoot the modules in the final project. Of the four python classes in the series I have taken, this one was by far the most frustrating.
By syoya•
Feb 9, 2019
there's something wrong with assignments grading system and the problem descriptions are sometimes quite confusing
By Cevat A S•
Aug 17, 2019
Could have been more comprehensive like multi-inheritance