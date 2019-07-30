About this Course

What you will learn

  • How to inspect and understand APIs and third party libraries to be used with Python 3

  • How to apply the Python imaging library (pillow) to open, view, and manipulate images, including cropping, resizing, recoloring, and overlaying text

  • How to apply the python tesseract (py-tesseract) library with Python 3 in order to detect text in images through optical character recognition (OCR)

  • How to apply the open source computer vision library (opencv) to detect faces in images, & how to crop and manipulate these faces into contact sheets

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The Python Imaging Library

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Tesseract and Optical Character Recognition

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

14 hours to complete

Computer Vision with OpenCV

14 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Python 3 Programming Specialization

Python 3 Programming

