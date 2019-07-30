This course will walk you through a hands-on project suitable for a portfolio. You will be introduced to third-party APIs and will be shown how to manipulate images using the Python imaging library (pillow), how to apply optical character recognition to images to recognize text (tesseract and py-tesseract), and how to identify faces in images using the popular opencv library. By the end of the course you will have worked with three different libraries available for Python 3 to create a real-world data-analysis project.
How to inspect and understand APIs and third party libraries to be used with Python 3
How to apply the Python imaging library (pillow) to open, view, and manipulate images, including cropping, resizing, recoloring, and overlaying text
How to apply the python tesseract (py-tesseract) library with Python 3 in order to detect text in images through optical character recognition (OCR)
How to apply the open source computer vision library (opencv) to detect faces in images, & how to crop and manipulate these faces into contact sheets
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
The Python Imaging Library
Tesseract and Optical Character Recognition
Computer Vision with OpenCV
I think this was a little too much for me to process, I wished it would be a little longer and slower, but overall its really good
I thought the course was very interesting and well structured. I really enjoyed it but the platform Jupyter was incredibly slow and the submission format of the final project was a bit silly
It's very interesting the assignment and the final project. But maybe you should think of changing the Jupiter notebook. It doesn't work correctly very often.
I liked the course. But it packed a lot of information. Although I enjoyed the assignments. Looking forward the next courses.
This specialization teaches the fundamentals of programming in Python 3. We will begin at the beginning, with variables, conditionals, and loops, and get to some intermediate material like keyword parameters, list comprehensions, lambda expressions, and class inheritance.
