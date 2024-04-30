University of Michigan
Creative Coding for Designers Using Python
University of Michigan

Creative Coding for Designers Using Python

This course is part of Programming for Designers Specialization

Taught in English

Jose Sanchez

Instructor: Jose Sanchez

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Create particle systems in Python to form dynamic visual patterns

  • Create vector fields in Processing using indexes and Perlin Noise remapping to create flowing patterns

  • Apply algorithms to perform procedural generation to craft intricate tile-based patterns with customizable textures

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

10 quizzes, 5 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Programming for Designers Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Our first project introduces particle systems, a fundamental concept in simulation and visual effects that can create complex and dynamic patterns from simple rules. Through a series of videos, we'll cover the creation of particles, their behaviors, and how to control and animate them to produce complex visual effects. This week sets the foundation for understanding how individual elements can work together to create intricate designs.

What's included

13 videos7 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 app item1 discussion prompt

Building on our knowledge of particle systems, week two explores vector fields and their application in guiding the movement of particles. You'll learn how to create vector fields and use them to influence the navigation and behavior of particles within a system. This week enhances our ability to simulate natural phenomena and create dynamic, flowing patterns in our designs.

What's included

10 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 app item

In our third project, we dive into ecosystem simulations, a complex and fascinating application of creative coding that models interactions within ecosystems. You'll learn how to simulate different entities within an ecosystem and their interactions, such as predation and reproduction. This week challenges us to think about systems, their rules, and how to represent them visually in engaging ways.

What's included

10 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 app item

Pathfinding is crucial in many design and gaming applications, allowing objects to navigate through environments in an intelligent manner. This week, we focus on the A-Star (A*) algorithm, a popular pathfinding algorithm known for its efficiency and accuracy. You'll learn how to implement A* to enable characters or objects to find the shortest path between two points, overcoming obstacles and optimizing movement within your projects.

What's included

10 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 app item

Our final project explores the wave function collapse algorithm, an advanced technique for procedural generation that's particularly useful in tile-based generative design. You'll learn how to implement this algorithm to create complex patterns and landscapes, offering a powerful tool for architectural design, game development, and digital art. This week culminates our exploration, showcasing how algorithms can inspire creativity and innovation in design.

What's included

11 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 app item

Instructor

Jose Sanchez
University of Michigan
0 Courses0 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Design and Product

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Design and Product? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions