Python Fundamentals for Designers is an introduction to programming using Python meant for students interested in how programming is applied to visual applications and design. The course introduces the foundations of programming through a visual and dynamic learning environment. You’ll cover the essential building blocks of Python programming, from basic syntax and data types to more advanced concepts like control structures, functions, and inputs/outputs. Learn to build shapes and designs while implementing data structures that allow room for more complexity and depth within your projects. By the end of the course, you’ll be able to create dynamic and organic visual effects using the Processing platform within Python.
This course is part of Programming for Designers Specialization
Taught in English
Learn how Python can be applied to design projects
Execute simple Python scripts to draw geometric forms like lines, rectangles, and ellipses
Learn to use Python’s object-oriented programming to create basic shapes and designs
There are 5 modules in this course
In our first week, we will cover the basics: syntax, variables, coordinates, and functions. These are the building blocks of any programming language, and understanding them is crucial for moving forward. You'll learn how to write simple Python scripts within the Processing environment and lay the groundwork for more complex designs.
We'll dive into drawing primitives, explore iteration, and develop compositions using randomness. This week is all about bringing creativity into coding. You'll start to see how programming can become an integral part of your design process, allowing you to create intricate and dynamic compositions.
Our focus shifts to conditional statements, boolean logic, and simple state machines. These concepts are key to making your designs responsive and interactive. You'll learn how to incorporate logic into your projects, enabling designs that can adapt and change based on different conditions.
We'll explore the transformative power of coding with translate, rotate, scale, and the push and pop matrix operations. Understanding these transformations will allow you to manipulate your designs in complex ways, opening up a new dimension of creativity and control in your work.
Finally, we'll cover how to read and write output in various formats and alter image pixel data. This week is crucial for those interested in data visualization or working with images in a programmatically creative manner. You'll gain the skills to manipulate and utilize data, enhancing your designs with a layer of dynamism and interactivity.
