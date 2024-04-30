University of Michigan
Python Fundamentals for Designers
University of Michigan

Python Fundamentals for Designers

This course is part of Programming for Designers Specialization

Taught in English

Jose Sanchez

Instructor: Jose Sanchez

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn how Python can be applied to design projects

  • Execute simple Python scripts to draw geometric forms like lines, rectangles, and ellipses

  • Learn to use Python’s object-oriented programming to create basic shapes and designs

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

16 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Programming for Designers Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In our first week, we will cover the basics: syntax, variables, coordinates, and functions. These are the building blocks of any programming language, and understanding them is crucial for moving forward. You'll learn how to write simple Python scripts within the Processing environment and lay the groundwork for more complex designs.

What's included

11 videos11 readings4 quizzes1 app item1 discussion prompt

We'll dive into drawing primitives, explore iteration, and develop compositions using randomness. This week is all about bringing creativity into coding. You'll start to see how programming can become an integral part of your design process, allowing you to create intricate and dynamic compositions.

What's included

10 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 app item

Our focus shifts to conditional statements, boolean logic, and simple state machines. These concepts are key to making your designs responsive and interactive. You'll learn how to incorporate logic into your projects, enabling designs that can adapt and change based on different conditions.

What's included

9 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 app item

We'll explore the transformative power of coding with translate, rotate, scale, and the push and pop matrix operations. Understanding these transformations will allow you to manipulate your designs in complex ways, opening up a new dimension of creativity and control in your work.

What's included

10 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 app item

Finally, we'll cover how to read and write output in various formats and alter image pixel data. This week is crucial for those interested in data visualization or working with images in a programmatically creative manner. You'll gain the skills to manipulate and utilize data, enhancing your designs with a layer of dynamism and interactivity.

What's included

10 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 app item

Instructor

Jose Sanchez
University of Michigan
0 Courses0 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Design and Product

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Design and Product? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions