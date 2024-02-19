University of Michigan
Creative Coding: Hands-On Python Specialization
University of Michigan

Creative Coding: Hands-On Python Specialization

Become a Creative Programmer with Python!. How do I develop skill in textual programming while also learning to be creative while programming?

Taught in English

Barbara Ericson

Instructor: Barbara Ericson

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Use the power of programming to answer questions using data, to automate and speed up tasks, and to be creative!

  • Create reusable and scalable programs using the power of object-oriented programming.

  • Develop  debugging skills and better understand the process of testing code.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of Michigan
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 4 course series

Big Ideas in Programming: Expressing Yourself with Python

Course 123 hours

What you'll learn

The Power of Object-Oriented Programming

Course 224 hours

What you'll learn

Debugging: Hunting and Squashing Bugs

Course 325 hours

What you'll learn

Answering Interesting Questions with Data

Course 429 hours

What you'll learn

Instructor

Barbara Ericson
University of Michigan
4 Courses592 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions