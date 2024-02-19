This series of four courses models learning-by-doing through engaging, creative, and collaborative activities as well as conceptual videos that move beyond instructor lectures. The activities and exercise in this series will engage learners in the fundamentals of programming while encouraging creative expression through code. By the end of the series, learners will successfully answer the question - how do I express my creativity while learning intermediate programming skills?
Applied Learning Project
By the end of the series, you will create programs that run a choose your own adventure story, encrypt and decrypt a message, draw a picture, and you will create a class that adds effects to images. You will also learn to debug code, work with difficult data, use regular expressions(Regex), scrape web pages for data, use the JSON format, use APIs, work with SQL and store data in a database, and to make charts and figures from data.