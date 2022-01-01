- Json
Python 3 Programming Specialization
Become a Fluent Python Programmer. Learn the fundamentals and become an independent programmer.
What you will learn
How to inspect and understand APIs and third party libraries to be used with Python 3
How to apply the Python imaging library (pillow) to open, view, and manipulate images, including cropping, resizing, recoloring, and overlaying text
How to apply the python tesseract (py-tesseract) library with Python 3 in order to detect text in images through optical character recognition (OCR)
How to apply the open source computer vision library (opencv) to detect faces in images, & how to crop and manipulate these faces into contact sheets
By the end of the second course, you will create a simple sentiment analyzer that counts the number of positive and negative words in tweets. In the third course, you will mash up two APIs to create a movie recommender. The final course, Python Project: pillow, tesseract, and opencv (Course 5), is an extended project in which you'll perform optical character recognition (OCR) and object detection in images.
No prior experience required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Python Basics
This course introduces the basics of Python 3, including conditional execution and iteration as control structures, and strings and lists as data structures. You'll program an on-screen Turtle to draw pretty pictures. You'll also learn to draw reference diagrams as a way to reason about program executions, which will help to build up your debugging skills. The course has no prerequisites. It will cover Chapters 1-9 of the textbook "Fundamentals of Python Programming," which is the accompanying text (optional and free) for this course.
Python Functions, Files, and Dictionaries
This course introduces the dictionary data structure and user-defined functions. You’ll learn about local and global variables, optional and keyword parameter-passing, named functions and lambda expressions. You’ll also learn about Python’s sorted function and how to control the order in which it sorts by passing in another function as an input. For your final project, you’ll read in simulated social media data from a file, compute sentiment scores, and write out .csv files. It covers chapters 10-16 of the textbook “Fundamentals of Python Programming,” which is the accompanying text (optional and free) for this course.
Data Collection and Processing with Python
This course teaches you to fetch and process data from services on the Internet. It covers Python list comprehensions and provides opportunities to practice extracting from and processing deeply nested data. You'll also learn how to use the Python requests module to interact with REST APIs and what to look for in documentation of those APIs. For the final project, you will construct a “tag recommender” for the flickr photo sharing site.
Python Classes and Inheritance
This course introduces classes, instances, and inheritance. You will learn how to use classes to represent data in concise and natural ways. You'll also learn how to override built-in methods and how to create "inherited" classes that reuse functionality. You'll also learn about how to design classes. Finally, you will be introduced to the good programming habit of writing automated tests for their own code.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
