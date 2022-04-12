Trent D. Buskirk, PhD is the Novak Family Distinguished Professor of Data Science and the Chair of the Applied Statistics and Operations Research Department at Bowling Green State University. Prior to his post at BGSU, Trent served as the Director for the Center for Survey Research at UMASS Boston and served as the Vice President for Statistics and Methodology at the Marketing Systems Group (MSG) and was tenured in the department of Biostatistics in the School of Public Health at Saint Louis University. Dr. Buskirk is a Fellow of the American Statistical Association and his research interests include Mobile and Smartphone Survey Designs, methods for calibrating and weighting nonprobability samples, and in the use of big data and machine learning methods for health, social and survey science design and analysis. His work has been published in leading survey, statistics and health related journals such as Cancer, Health Services Research, Social Science Computer Review, Journal of Official Statistics, Public Opinion Quarterly and the Journal of Survey Statistics and Methodology, among others. Recently, Trent served as the President of the Midwest Association for Public Opinion Research in 2016, the Conference Chair for AAPOR in 2018 and is currently part of the scientific committee for the BigSurv18 and BigSurv20 conferences. When Trent is not working or thinking about surveys or machine learning, you can find him playing an action-packed game of pickleball!