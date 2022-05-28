About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Total Data Quality Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction, Different Types of Data and the Total Data Quality Framework

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 127 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Measurement Dimensions of Total Data Quality: Validity, Data Origin, and Data Processing

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 151 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Representation Dimensions of Total Data Quality: Data Access, Data Source, and Data Missingness

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 156 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Data Analysis as an Important Aspect of TDQ

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 60 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Total Data Quality

