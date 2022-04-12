No prior experience required.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will gain valuable and applicable knowledge and skills about the Total Data Quality framework from interviews with leading experts in this area, engaging lectures, live demonstrations of concepts using software and case studies, and will complete practical assessments to solidify concepts and reinforce essential ideas.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
The Total Data Quality Framework
By the end of this first course in the Total Data Quality specialization, learners will be able to:
Measuring Total Data Quality
By the end of this second course in the Total Data Quality Specialization, learners will be able to:
Design Strategies for Maximizing Total Data Quality
By the end of this third course in the Total Data Quality Specialization, learners will be able to:
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.