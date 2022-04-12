James Wagner, Ph.D. is a Research Professor at the University of Michigan’s Survey Research Center (UM-SRC). His research is in the area of nonresponse and methods for addressing it during data collection. In particular, he has focused on the use of responsive and adaptive designs for controlling nonresponse. He has also worked on statistical decision rules for supporting these types of designs. He has published articles in a variety of journals including Public Opinion Quarterly, Statistics in Medicine, Journal of the Royal Statistical Society, Journal of Official Statistics, and others. He is co-author of a book (2017) entitled Adaptive Survey Design. In addition to research in the area of survey nonresponse, Dr. Wagner has more than 20 years of experience in the area of sample design and has worked on a large variety of samples. He teaches courses on statistics, sampling, and methods for dealing with nonresponse during data collection through the Michigan Program in Survey and Data Science and the Joint Program in Survey Methodology. He has served as a consultant to several federal statistical agencies on methods for improving data quality.