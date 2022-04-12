Profile

James Wagner

Research Professor

    Bio

    James Wagner, Ph.D. is a Research Professor at the University of Michigan’s Survey Research Center (UM-SRC). His research is in the area of nonresponse and methods for addressing it during data collection. In particular, he has focused on the use of responsive and adaptive designs for controlling nonresponse. He has also worked on statistical decision rules for supporting these types of designs. He has published articles in a variety of journals including Public Opinion Quarterly, Statistics in Medicine, Journal of the Royal Statistical Society, Journal of Official Statistics, and others. He is co-author of a book (2017) entitled Adaptive Survey Design. In addition to research in the area of survey nonresponse, Dr. Wagner has more than 20 years of experience in the area of sample design and has worked on a large variety of samples. He teaches courses on statistics, sampling, and methods for dealing with nonresponse during data collection through the Michigan Program in Survey and Data Science and the Joint Program in Survey Methodology. He has served as a consultant to several federal statistical agencies on methods for improving data quality.

    Courses

    Design Strategies for Maximizing Total Data Quality

    The Total Data Quality Framework

    Measuring Total Data Quality

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder