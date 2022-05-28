About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Total Data Quality Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 3 in the
Total Data Quality Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and Maximizing Validity and Data Origin Quality

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Maximizing Processing and Data Access Quality

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Maximizing Data Source Quality and Minimizing Data Missingness

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Maximizing the Quality of Data Analysis

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Total Data Quality Specialization

Total Data Quality

