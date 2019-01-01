V. G. Vinod Vydiswaran is an Assistant Professor of Learning Health Sciences, Medical School and Assistant Professor of Information, School of Information at the University of Michigan. His research interests are primarily in information trustworthiness, large-scale text mining and analysis, and natural language processing as well as data mining, information extraction, machine learning, building learning health systems, and working on interesting applications of algorithmic models to address real world challenges. His current research focuses on mining and analyzing health information from multiple sources, including scientific literature, community health forums, and social and information networks. He is specifically interested in analyzing online medical textual information to infer credibility of sources and the claims they make.