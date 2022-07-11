About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Information Extraction
  • Python Libraries
  • Python Programming
  • Computer Programming Tools
  • Computer Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Week 1 | What is Information Extraction?

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Week 2 | Named Entity Recognition (NER)

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Week 3 | Sequential Classification

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4 | Introduction to Advanced Approaches to NER in Health

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

