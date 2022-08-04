About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
Feedback Deserts

8 videos (Total 21 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 2
E-D-I-T

8 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 3
Self-Assessments, Self-Delusion

8 videos (Total 33 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week 4
Noise Pollution

6 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback

