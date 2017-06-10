About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Staff Management
  • Coaching
  • Performance Management
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to Giving Helpful Feedback and Positive Feedback

Week 2

Negative Feedback: Use With Caution

Week 3

The Seven Essential Feedback Skills - Part I

Week 4

The Seven Essential Feedback Skills - Part II

