About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Feedback and Coaching For Everyone Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Building a response repertoire
  • Shifting trainees’ mindsets
  • Providing growth-mindset feedback
  • Listening for messages of identity
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Feedback and Coaching For Everyone Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
13 minutes to complete

Start Here

13 minutes to complete
1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Listening for messages of identity

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Building a response repertoire

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Shifting trainees’ mindsets

2 hours to complete
3 readings

About the Feedback and Coaching For Everyone Specialization

Feedback and Coaching For Everyone

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder