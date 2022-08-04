- Soft skills
- Professional Skills
- Building a response repertoire
- Shifting trainees’ mindsets
- Providing growth-mindset feedback
- Listening for messages of identity
- Building a coalition
- Building bonds rooted in growth
- Cultivating liking
- Implementing the double hey
- Assessing your balance
- Sharing your struggle
Feedback and Coaching For Everyone Specialization
Feedback and Coaching For Everyone . Do you want to extend your relationships to improve the workplace? Do you struggle with sharing the most appropriate and effective feedback with coworkers, or even with your managers? Do you want to see yourself as a caring, intentional and unbiased force in the workplace? In this Feedback and Coaching specialization, learn to share growth-mindset feedback, avoid bias and use your relationships with others to prepare them for coaching.
About this Specialization
People need feedback, and they need people they can trust. You can help your teammates grow and become more effective at their jobs — but you first need to prepare them for it. You need to build coaching relationships with those above and below you in the workplace, and you need to be able to think up and communicate feedback without bias. Luckily, you can learn these coaching skills from this specialization. With the expertise of Dr. Elissa Adame from ASU’s Hugh Downs School of Human Communication, the Feedback and Coaching specialization will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of effective feedback directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your coaching toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
