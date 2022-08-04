Chevron Left
Back to Giving Feedback

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Giving Feedback by Arizona State University

About the Course

Do you want the best strategies to prepare others to hear and apply effective feedback? Learn the skills to shape growth mindsets and appropriately evaluate effort from this Giving Feedback course!...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder