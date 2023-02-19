About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback Specialization
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback Specialization
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

About the Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback Specialization

Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder