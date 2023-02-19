Giving and getting individual feedback is one thing. But the dynamics are different when the feedback involves an entire team. Big teams, small teams, remote teams—this course will help you develop effective feedback systems for them all.
This course is part of the Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
English
About the Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.