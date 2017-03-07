You've thought about who you are and how you want your career to be. You have some soft skills to deal with situations that could cause problems. What about the team around you? How do you build functional and constructive professional relationships? How can you add value? What do employers look for when they are promoting?
This course is part of the Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
Find out what Shaping Your Professional Brand can offer you.
Week 1: Being Valued at Work
You will work on building your professional brand by learning the importance of listening and crafting effective questions.
Week 2: Likability Matters
This week you will learn to be a more effective influencer at work through the tools we discuss.
Week 3: Cognitive Biases and Errors at Work
Find out about cognitive bias, and how to identify different types, and how to stop them from derailing you.
Week 4: When Things Go Wrong
Despite your best efforts, sometimes problems can’t be avoided. Learn an effective strategy for apologizing, and how to engage in disputes professionally.
Reviews
- 5 stars96.42%
- 4 stars3.57%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SHAPING YOUR PROFESSIONAL BRAND
great. minor complaint that the cut scene music is annoying and jarring, especially at the end with the Univ. of ILL logo slapping on the metal sounds.
It's one of the best courses on this topic! Very well structured and interesting with concrete steps and recommendations.
About the Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization
In this Specialization, Professional IQ: Preventing Solving Problems at Work, learners use real-world dilemmas and ethical problems experienced by professionals around the world to clarify and articulate their personal values as a foundation for the issues they face. Many successful people use these skills every day—and you should too: making strong decisions; recognizing and avoiding career-damaging pitfalls; preventing and resolving conflicts so as to be value-added members of teams; knowing how and when to apologize effectively; knowing how to ask constructive questions that advance work; and honing leadership skills—whether for being influential at work or holding a position of authority. Learners develop a Personal Leadership Credo, as part of a portfolio applying the skills from the course in situations that learners develop themselves.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.